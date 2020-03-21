Arjun Kapoor Makes People Aware That COVID-19 Doesn’t Spread Through Animals, See Pic

Like many Bollywood stars, Arjun Kapoor is also an animal lover. The Panipat actor has a pet dog named Maximus and he keeps on sharing his adorable pics and videos with fans on Instagram.

However recently Arjun decided to create awareness among people about those dogs who have to live outdoors because they have no home to live. Life has always been cruel to them and even more cruel in these days when Coronavirus Pandemic has made people treat them in a worse way.

Coronavirus doesn’t spread through animals but some people are illtreating them due to misconceptions. Arjun took to Instagram and shared a picture with a dog making the point clear to his fans. Along with the picture he wrote, “Day Afternoon…

Animals are safe from the COVID 2019 virus,

so be kind be decent be human & stop leaving them stranded at a time like this…”

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat which didn’t do well at the Box Office. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film has been delayed many times and was finally scheduled to release on March 20. However due to Coronavirus Pandemic and theatres all over being closed the production house YRF decided to postpone it again.

