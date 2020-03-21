PadMan Box Office: Akshay Kumar did a brilliant job by making a film like PadMan back in 2018. Also starring Sonam Kapoor & Radhika Apte the film created good awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and did a good business at the Box Office.

PadMan was inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who takes the responsibility of making affordable sanitary pads for women when he sees his wife using unhygienic cloth during her menstruation cycle.

PadMan Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar's Film Based On Menstrual Hygiene
PadMan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Based On Menstrual Hygiene

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 10.26 crores
Day 2: 13.68 crores
Day 3: 16.11 crores

First Weekend: 40.05 crores

Day 4: 5.87 crores
Day 5: 6.12 crores
Day 6: 7.05 crores
Day 7: 3.78 crores

First Week: 62.87 crores

Day 8: 2.10 crores
Day 9: 3.15 crores
Day 10: 3.78 crores
Day 11: 1.50 crore
Day 12: 1.25 crore
Day 13: 1 crore
Day 14: 1 crore

Second Week: 13.78 crores

Post Second Week: 2.30 crores

Total: 78.95 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out