PadMan Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Akshay Kumar’s Film Based On Menstrual Hygiene

PadMan Box Office: Akshay Kumar did a brilliant job by making a film like PadMan back in 2018. Also starring Sonam Kapoor & Radhika Apte the film created good awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and did a good business at the Box Office.

PadMan was inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who takes the responsibility of making affordable sanitary pads for women when he sees his wife using unhygienic cloth during her menstruation cycle.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 10.26 crores

Day 2: 13.68 crores

Day 3: 16.11 crores

First Weekend: 40.05 crores

Day 4: 5.87 crores

Day 5: 6.12 crores

Day 6: 7.05 crores

Day 7: 3.78 crores

First Week: 62.87 crores

Day 8: 2.10 crores

Day 9: 3.15 crores

Day 10: 3.78 crores

Day 11: 1.50 crore

Day 12: 1.25 crore

Day 13: 1 crore

Day 14: 1 crore

Second Week: 13.78 crores

Post Second Week: 2.30 crores

Total: 78.95 crores

