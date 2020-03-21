Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji! 5 Times The Mardaani Actress Floored Us With Her Acting Chops

Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Right from her debut film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996, Rani Mukerji made it loud and clear that she is here to stay.

Now as the petite actress turns 41 today, we walk down the memory lane and pick 5 Best Performances of Rani that you could catch up with during this self-quarantine mode.

1. Mehendi:

In days when feminism and gender equality who not in its best phase, Rani Mukerji’s power-packed performance in Mehendi was jaw-dropping. Being just 2 years old in the industry, Rani held strongly to the character of a girl who fights her in-laws and husband who ill treat her and refuses to accept such behavior.

2. Black:

Rani Mukerji created nothing short of magic on screen with her performance in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Her portrayal of a visually and hearing-impaired girl on a quest to explore her potential won millions of hearts. If you haven’t seen this 2005 released, Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, you need to watch it RIGHT NOW!

3. Saathiya:

Just like every teenage girl who is head over heels in love with a guy and elopes to get married to him, Rani Mukerji plays the role with an unimaginable conviction in this film. Released in 2002, Saathiya saw Rani Mukerji play the madly in love girl that is relatable to all those teens even today.

4. Laaga Chunri Mein Daag:

Rani Mukerji took everyone by surprise when she decided to play a high-profile escort in this 2007 Pradeep Sarkar directorial. From a young simple girl of Varanasi to a high-profile escort of Mumbai, Rani Mukerji made the transition with such ease that it left no doubts about her acting chops.

5. Mardaani:

In a man’s world, Rani Mukerji donned the uniform to become the no-nonsense cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy in one of her most power-packed performance. Busting a massive child trafficking racket, Rani Mukerji gave a tough run to all our uniform wearing hero’s with her hard hitting and close to the real portrayal of an uncover Mumbai cop in the 2014 YRF film.

Do let us know what you think of these performances once you catch them all and stay glued to this space for many more lists!

