From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol-Rani Mukerji Starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai To Bobby Deol’s Soldier – Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 1998

The year 1998 belonged to Karan Johar who made his Bollywood debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The love triangle starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Rani Mukerji was the highest grosser of that year and with a huge margin.

The success of KKHH can be measured by the fact that 2nd highest grosser of the year i.e. Soldier did a less than half business compared to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Salman Khan also had two big hits in that year with Bandhan & Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya making into the top 10. Ajay Devgn also had a great time in 1998 with his two films Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha & Major Saab grabbing space in Top 10.

Satya, on the other hand, proved to be an underdog.

Take a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1998.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 47 2. Soldier 21.50 3. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha 21.25 4. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 19.50 5. Pyaar Kia To Darna Kya 18.50 6. Satya 14.50 7. Ghulam 13.50 8. Major Saab 13.25 9. Dulhe Raja 13 10. Bandhan 12.25

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!