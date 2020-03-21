Kanika Kapoor Coronavirus Row: Vasundhara Raje Confirms Being Present At The Party With Son Dushyant Singh

Every since Kanika Kapoor confirmed to being tested positive for COVID-19 aka Coronavirus, shock waves passed across the industry and her fans. However, what has got netizens enraged and shocked is the fact that despite being aware of her health condition the Baby Doll singer went out partying and was in direct contact with hundreds of people.

Reports had it that Kanika refused to co-operate with airport authorities for the testing and post landing in India from abroad hid her travel history and flew to Lucknow to attend a couple of parties. While the singer has vehemently denied such reports she has said they were casual get together and she was not diagnosed for corona till then.

But now in a rather shocking turn of events, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has taken to her social media handle to confirm that there indeed was a high profile party that she along with her son Dushyant were there in Lucknow where Kanika too was present.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Vasundhara has tweeted, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions.”

In days where everyone is promoting self-quarantine and social distancing, it indeed was careless of the singer to put her and so many others’ lives at risk. Kanika Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus. While several B-towers have condemned Kanika’s carelessness, Madhya Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath has given his nod for an FIR to be filed against Kanika.

