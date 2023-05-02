Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently in Europe, attended the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composer Hans Zimmer’s Live concert at Frankfurt Festhalle with his father Boney Kapoor.

Arjun said: “Watching Hans Zimmer’s performance live is a dream come true for me. It was emotional, inspiring and incredible. He is one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of earth and it was an honour to witness his genius at Frankfurt up close and personal. I have always been a huge fan of his music. I mean his body of work is diverse and exceptional.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor added: “I have been mesmerised by his brilliance in films like ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘The Dark Knight trilogy’, ‘Inception’, ‘Man of Steel’, ‘Interstellar’, among others, and I’m glad I got an opportunity to experience his concert.”

Arjun Kapoor shared the reason why this trip was really special.

Arjun Kapoor said, “What makes this trip even more special for me is because this is my first trip with just my dad. We have never travelled together and it was amazing to chill with him and talk to him and enjoy the evening. He is also a fan of Hans Zimmer and thoroughly enjoyed the show. We made a plan to make this happen and I’m glad it panned out perfect.”

Arjun Kapoor will be seen exploring versatile roles in his upcoming projects. In the coming months, Arjun will be seen in the noir thriller film ‘The Ladykiller‘ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Once Revealed, “As A Brahmin Man, I Was Cursing Mahesh Bhatt” & He Wanted To Tell Him What A Fraud He Is For Replacing Him With Sanjeev Kumar In Saaransh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News