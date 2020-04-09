Arijit Singh’s Shayad From Love Aaj Kal Translated & Sung In English Is What Heaven Sounds Like!

Shayad from Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal will surely go down as one of the most melodious songs in the recent past. There have been numerous covers of the song but we think we might have just found the best one.

Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer, has translated the song to English originally sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. She has done a very subtle translation retaining the soul of the song.

Here’s what she posted on Instagram a few days ago:

Imtiaz Ali recently said Shayad is a trip down memory lane for him. On one hand, there is the innocent smalltown romance of debutante Arushi Sharma (as Leena) and Kartik (as Raghu). They are high school sweethearts in Udaipur of the nineties, and they explore the excitement of first love complete with movie outings and school socials; on the other, there is the chemistry of Sara and Kartik (as Zoe and Veer), the Gen Z couple in modern time Delhi as they go through similar emotions.

“For me, this song is a trip down memory lane. I remember when ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ had just released. The romances in my hometown, Jamshedpur, were heavily influenced by the soundtrack from that film. With ‘Shayad’, I’ve tried to recreate that atmosphere,” he added.

Talking about his process, composer Pritam said: “Shayad speaks of the innocence of first love and how even over time that love remains precious and meaningful. I wanted to invoke the nostalgia of first love with the audience.”

You can also listen to the full song here:





