Are Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Getting Married This Year? Here’s What VD Has To Say

Love Birds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are painting the town red these days. The couple which has been together for a long time is often seen together at the events and movie screenings.

The rumour mills were abuzz recently with reports suggesting that Varun and Natasha may get married to each other by the end of this year. Going by the wedding trend in the industry and the strong relationship of the couple, the reports looked true only. However, Varun has no plan to get married at this moment and just wants to concentrate on his upcoming films at this moment.

Varun Dhawan who recently shot for the chat-show Pinch by Arbaaz Khan accepted that he is in love with Natasha but denied the reports of getting married this year. Varun said, “Everyone knows I have a girlfriend. I have been in love for a very long time with Natasha. So sometimes when people use that and makeup stuff then I don’t appreciate it. I feel you know, that is my thing and something that people should respect. But with social media, you can’t tell people where to draw the line. We can never say that,”

Denying the wedding rumours, he said, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

Talking about his relationship with Natasha, he said, “Natasha and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming film Kalank which also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to release on April 17, 2019. After Kalank, he will be seen in films like Street Dancer, Coolie No. 1 and Arun Kheterpal Biopic.

