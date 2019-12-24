Are Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor Really Dating? Hear It From The Horse’s Mouth

Ever since Janhvi Kapoor made her big-screen debut alongside Ishaan Khatter with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, reports have been doing rounds of the duo dating each other. And now, on a chat show where Ishaan and Janhvi were both present, the actress spilled the beans on their dating lives.

Speaking at Neha Dhupia’s much loved chat show, No Filter Neha, Janhvi has revealed that she is better off as friends with Ishaan. “We’re better as friends; we fight a lot. He has the purest of intentions and the purest heart, and he has the dreamiest eyes.”

During the same episode when Ishaan was quizzed about who is he in a relationship with, the actor quipped, “I am in a relationship with coffee.” Well, all you girls pay close attention, because Ishaan also revealed what kind of a girl he would like to date. Spilling the beans on the same, Ishaan, “I like girls who are honest, funny, real, relaxed, chilled out and passionate. I guess I would like anyone to be that way. I look for the same qualities in a friend as well.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi has the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. She also has Roohi-Afza and Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Ishaan, on the other hand, has Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’ in the making.

