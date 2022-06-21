Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has talked about when he first faced rejection and it was related to selling washing machines on television.

Advertisement

Aparshakti opened up recently on a podcast of a funny incident. One of the times he was rejected was when he went to audition for a tele shopping network.

Advertisement

Aparshakti Khurana said, “Not even my parents know this. But I was rejected by a television shopping network due to high pitch and over the top energy. I had to sell a washing machine! I guess I wasn’t cut out for that”.

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana will next be seen in Berlin, a crime thriller. He will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter. The action thriller has been produced by Zee Studios, Atul Sabharwal and Manav Shrivastav under the banner of Yippee Ki Yay Motion Pictures. His upcoming projects also include Dhokha: Around D Corner – opposite Khushali Kumar and Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama amazon original series called Jubilee.

The actor, who is also known for his singing capabilities, recently released two tracks Balle Ni Balle and Choti Choti Gal this year. He is now gearing up to drop two more music videos.

Must Read: R Madhavan Breaks Silence On North Vs South Debate, Says “The Weak Ones Are Trying To See A Pattern In It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram