Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Seal Their Second Wedding Anniversary With A Kiss

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most followed couples of the show biz and have a massive fanbase who loving call the couple, Virushka. The two celebrated their second wedding anniversary yesterday and the dreamy couple had dreamier wishes for each other. You surely cannot miss the adorable pictures.

Celebrating her anniversary, Anushka on her Instagram wrote, “To love another person is to see the face of God” -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it’s not just a feeling, it’s much more than that. It’s a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it”

Supporting the caption was a picture of the two from their wedding in Italy. The monochrome picture garnered a huge number of likes. Following the same was Virat who also posted a picture of him kissing Anushka on her forehead fondly.

He wrote, “In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude”

The two married in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. The pictures from their wedding are till date loved and Anushka’s wedding outfit had become a rage.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Though there are no further films announced, it is said that the actress will be seen in the remake of Satte Pe Satta alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!