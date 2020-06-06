Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Divorcing? #VirushkaDivorce Leaves Everyone Confused

Twitterati really needs to take a chill pill as they trended #VirushkaDivorce on the microblogging site recently without any rhyme or reason. We all know how a BJP MLA recently suggested Virat Kohli to divorce Anushka Sharma for producing Paatal Lok.

While that’s that, a section of Twitterati took it to another level as they started trending #VirushkaDivorce as if it’s really happening. It all started when a few people shared a story of probable split between Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma. However, they didn’t give themselves even a little time for factcheck because the story was from 2016. Yes, a time when Virushka weren’t even married.

But netizens being netizens, tweets after tweets started getting piled up and the hashtag started trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of the tweets:

To everyone who is not believing in #VirushkaDivorce news : pic.twitter.com/iA1gPqvbNZ — Tw!tter_fly 🦋 (@Ni_Sha_008) June 5, 2020

Can anyone help . I am sure it's Fake News, but why? #VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/VfRqkHMBxo — Naveen Chandra S D (@inaveenchandra) June 5, 2020

Virat kohli to the people who started this trend.#VirushkaDivorce pic.twitter.com/l1jwzdSGzX — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) June 5, 2020

Virat and Anushka to those who are Promoting the #VirushkaDivorce fake news pic.twitter.com/7gEy8gK28n — PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) June 5, 2020

Anushka sharma to virat kohli after seeing #VirushkaDivorce on trending:- pic.twitter.com/x1mQ3Z917B — Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending a great time together in quarantine. The couple keeps on posting happy updates on social media.







On the work front, Anushka Sharma made her OTT debut as a producer with Paatal Lok. Earlier talking about the raving reviews Paatal Lok has received, Anushka said that she doesn’t just want to credit any particular thing and says it’s everyone’s victory together.

During a conversation with IANS, Anushka Sharma said that when they were making the show they weren’t thinking of it to be the best show and were just trying to tell a story and stay true to it.

Anushka Sharma added that today when the show is getting appreciated on these lines it makes them feel very happy that it is being called the best show that India has ever produced.

