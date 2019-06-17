Anushka Sharma Joins The League Of Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji & Others! To Essay A Cop Role?

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has reportedly signed her next. After making us wait for a while, Anushka has finally signed a cop drama film. With this, the actress has joined the league of actresses like Priyanka Chopra (Jai Gangaajal), Rani Mukerji (Mardaani), Tabu (Drishyam) and others, to essay the cop roles.

It is being said that Anushka will be seen in a different look in this hard-hitting subject. Other details regarding producer and director have been kept under wraps.

According to DNA, a source revealed to them, “Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer. This is the first time she will be seen in this avatar as she will don the khaki. The project is extremely close to her heart.“

The source further also added, “Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. It’s a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character.”

Well, it will be interesting to see Anushka to see in a new avatar!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!