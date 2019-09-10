“Anushka Sharma & I Come From Middle Class Families”: Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are certainly the IT couple today and have been giving us major relationship goals with Virat being the perfect gentleman and Anushka as the ever-charming wifey! Now in an interview with Graham Bensinger, Virat says he and Anushka are very similar because they both come from similar middle class families who made it big in their respective careers!

The couple met back in 2008 for a brand commercial and their relationship evolved there on. Speaking about his relationship with the Dangal actress and wife, the Indian Cricket Team captain said, “She is also from a very similar background as me. We are both from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard and got to a certain stage. So actually in hindsight when we look at our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut, August 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting, was August 2008. Same year we came into the scene but we didn’t know each other, till 2013 we didn’t meet.”

He further added, “Our life has been so similar but in totally different worlds and then we got along so well because we were talking real things and a lot of things people don’t connect with. Only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about.”

The couple, who tied a knot in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany in December 2017 have been going strong ever since 2013!

