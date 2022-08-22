Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has turned narrator for the show ‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’, which showcases historical facts and anecdotes about Indian Prime Ministers from 1947 to 2022.

Talking about the show, Kher said: “India has progressed immensely over the last 75 years, and our Prime Ministers have been crucial in making this possible.”

The audience will also get to know about the decisions and policies of different Prime Ministers and the impact they had on the country through Anupam Kher’s narration.