Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has turned narrator for the show ‘Lal Qile Se Goonj – Nehru Se Modi Tak’, which showcases historical facts and anecdotes about Indian Prime Ministers from 1947 to 2022.
Talking about the show, Kher said: “India has progressed immensely over the last 75 years, and our Prime Ministers have been crucial in making this possible.”
The audience will also get to know about the decisions and policies of different Prime Ministers and the impact they had on the country through Anupam Kher’s narration.
“As someone who has passionately followed the nation’s political history, I believe this show to be informative as well as interesting,” he said.
Starting from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, the show has been shot within the premises of the Prime Minister’s Museum at the Teen Murti Bhavan to give it a more authentic look. The show airs on History TV18.
Actor Ravi Teja’s maiden pan-India film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ to be directed by Vamsee is making enough noise right from its launch day. The team now pulled off a casting coup by roping in Bollywood’s National Award Winning actor Anupam Kher.
First look poster of Anupam from the film was released by the producers on social media on Tuesday morning.
Anupam Kher will play a pivotal role in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao,’ despite the poster not showing his full appearance. When viewed from behind, Anupam Kher appears to be lost in his own thoughts, while the environment around him suggests that he is in fact powerful.
‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, as is well known, is a biopic on the legendary burglar and is set in the 1970s in the Stuartpuram village of Andhra Pradesh.
