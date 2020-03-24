Anupam Kher Is Missing His Neighbour Anil Kapoor But Feels Distancing Today Will Bring The World Together Tomorrow

Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone across the globe to practice social distancing and quarantine. Anupam Kher who is also following the same post his return from New York is missing his dear friend and neighbour for 40 years, Anil Kapoor. But he feels the distancing is for the betterment of tomorrow and below is exactly what he has to say.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher who has been in New York, came back to India post the outbreak of Coronavirus Pandemic. The actor who is great friends and neighbour to Anil Kapoor, shared a video on Instagram where he narrated how he was used to meeting Kapoor first whenever he came back to India. But he is being responsible and not doing the same given the current situation.

While sharing the video, Kher in the caption wrote, “In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour & best friend @anilskapoor ‘s house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon. #SelfQuarantine.”

In the video explaining the bond the two veteran actors share, he said, ““The luxury of being friends for so long is that you have a sense of humour. But this is also our way of telling the world that it’s important that even though you’re friends for 40 years, you need to fulfill social obligations. This social distancing today will bring the whole world together tomorrow.”

Anupam Kher in a streak of videos and posts has also applauded the airport staff and everyone who has been working to curb the pandemic.

