Anupam Kher Credits Indian Film Industry Behind The Success Of His Acting Institute On Its 15th Anniversary

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s acting school, Actor Prepares, recently completed 15 years since it was founded. Kher credits the Indian film industry for the long and successful run of his institute.

“It’s a great moment for me and everyone at Actor Prepares. The last fifteen years have been wonderful and we have always aimed at giving the best of knowledge and skills to everyone who joins us. The Indian film industry has given me so much that it was important for me to give it back and this school was the best form as educating actors goes a long way. Here’s looking forward to a lot more wonderful years of Actor Prepares,” Anupam said about his institute, located in Mumbai.

On the work front, Anupam is currently playing the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the medical drama “New Amsterdam”.

