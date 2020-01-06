Anubhav Sinha Backs Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s Silence Over CAA: “5 Years Back, No One Stood Up For Them”

The current situation of unrest and violence in the country has made many Bollywood celebs lend their voices. Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and many others have been constantly questioning the government for CAA and have actively participated in the anti-CAA protests.

Yesterday, a mod of goons attacked the students of JNU in Delhi in the evening. These goons had their faces covered and entered the university campus with rods and attacked a lot of students and faculty. This angered a lot of people around the nation, including Bollywood celebs who have kept mum all the while since a month.

However, many people had expected Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to raise their voices considering the kind of influence they and following they have and how everyone needs to speak up. Both neither have them have said anything, even when SRK’s alma mater ‘Jamia Millia Islamia’ students were attacked last month.

A few hours ago, Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter page to share how Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had said 5 years ago about people becoming intolerant. The superstars faced a lot of flak for the same and it even affected SRK’s Dilwale in 2015 due to the protests and boycotts. Sinha said how no one took a stand for them when they were damn right back them.

He tweeted, “Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right……”

Check out the tweet below:

5 years ago, in an interview with India Today TV, SRK had said, “There is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is I think… there is growing intolerance. It is stupid… It is stupid to be intolerant and this is our biggest issue not just an issue…Religious intolerance and not being secular in this country is the worst kind of crime that you can do as a patriot.”

On the other hand, Aamir had said, “As an individual, as part of this country as a citizen, we read in the papers what is happening, we see it on the news and certainly, I have been alarmed. I can’t deny. I have been alarmed by a number of incidents.”

