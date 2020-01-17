Anu Malik’s #MeToo Allegation: National Commission For Women Shuts Down The Sexual Harassment Case Against The Musician

Anu Malik can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Women’s Commission closed the sexual harassment case against him. Singer-composer was accused by many women of sexually harassing them. The list included notable names like Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit. Below is what exactly happened.

It was back in 2018 when Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment by many ladies from the fraternity in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The whole scene led to him from stepping down as the judge from the reality show Indian Idol.

When he stood up as the judge again, the channel face flack and singer Sona Mohapatra with the other ladies called him out again and he was told to leave for the second time. Now it is said that the Commission did consider Sona’s allegations but had to shut the case since the singer was not able to bring in the promised documents that would prove her claims.

Barnali Shome, Under Secretary of NCW wrote a letter to Madhuri Malhotra of Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited informing them that the case is shut.

As per the reports in Mumbai Mirror, the letter read, “The Commission is in receipt of your response dated 06/12/2019 in the matter. In view of the above, I am directed to apprise you that the Commission has closed the case due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant.”

The chairperson of the commission confirmed the same to the tabloid and said, “Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was travelling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that, she never responded.”

Chairperson added, “The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it.”

