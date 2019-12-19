Post Her Anti-CAA Tweet, Parineeti Chopra Removed As Brand Ambassador Of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Campaign?

India is outraged! While many have been supporting the Citizen Amendment Act, the other half of the country is upset with the repercussions of this bill. Bollywood too spoke about the issue on their levels and many actors including Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh, Alia Bhatt were even slammed for their opinions on the issue. Parineeti Chopra too was shunned for posting Anti-CAA tweets.

Parineeti Chopra had posted a tweet saying, “If this is what’s gonna happen every time a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.” Post her tweet, it was reported that she has been removed from her position as the brand ambassador of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

A tweet went viral that said, “After tweeting in favour of students, Haryana govt has removed @ParineetiChopra as Brand Ambassador of Beti Bachao Project.” Parineeti was quite open about her opinions on the issue. She had, without diplomacy, spoken against the police brutality and called it barbaric. But the happy news is that she was never removed from her position due to this.

The actress had already ended her stint as the brand ambassador in 2016. In that year, Sakshi Malik, India’s bronze medalist at the Rio Olympics, was appointed for the role.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra’s next project, the actress will be seen in the psychological thriller titled The Girl On The Train. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie “The Girl On The Train“, which is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name starring Emily Blunt.

The Bollywood version of The Girl On The Train also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Parineeti Chopra wrapped up shooting for the film a few months ago in London.

“So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing ‘The Girl On The Train’. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I’ve finished it,” the actress had said.

Apart from The Girl On The Train, Parinneti Chopra will also be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress was roped in for the film after Shraddha Kapoor opted out of the biopic.

