Diljit Dosanjh has been the talk of the town in 2024. His Dil-luminati tour has been one of the most attended and discussed singer tours in India in a while and has prompted fans to go outside their homes to enjoy these festival-like tours. While his tour has been in the spotlight in the past months, the news has not been positive every time. This time, the tour is in the news not for electrifying performances or chart-topping tracks, but due to a legal notice.

Dosanjh, who recently held a concert in Chandigarh, has been accused of violating noise pollution norms. Authorities claim the concert exceeded permissible noise levels, potentially leading to a hefty penalty of ₹15 lakh. This incident follows previous notices sent to Diljit’s team for similar issues, marking a dent in the otherwise widely successful tour.

Dil-luminati in Chandigarh reportedly violated the noise norm

As per a report by the Tribune, Dil-luminati’s sound levels in Chandigarh were significantly higher than the permissible limit, which might have disturbed the peace of nearby residential areas. The maximum permissible limit in that area is around 75 decibels, while the event was reported to be in the range of 76.1 and 93.1 decibels. Chandigarh’s civic body has taken note of the violation, and a notice is likely to be issued to the organizers, including the singer’s team, as per the report. The penalty is reported to be around ₹15 Lakh.

This isn’t the first time that Diljit’s concerts have come under scrutiny by local authorities. In September, a law student named Riddhima Kapoor filed a legal notice against Diljit Dosanjh and the concert organizers, alleging manipulation of ticket prices in a violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Later, the Telangana government prohibited him from performing songs that referred to alcohol, drugs, or violence. Therefore, Dosanjh had to tweak his lyrics in the concert.

Also, as per Business Standard, a unique “Judges Lounge” was created during his tour in Chandigarh. Here, about 300 VIP passes were reported to be issued to judges and their families, which became a point of controversy. Now, the reported-₹15 lakh notice adds to the list of controversy the Dil-luminati tours was a part of.

