The universe of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s stories is immersive and plays a pivotal role in the narrative and the director is continuing the streak with his upcoming thriller ‘Lost’ as he has chosen the city of Kolkata for driving the story.

Advertisement

Talking about the physical setting of the film in the heartland of Bengal, the filmmaker said, “Every screenplay itself demands a particular landscape. ‘Lost’ is an emotional thriller and is a story about relationships and commitment. For the same flavour, Kolkata fits the bill perfectly. There is a warmth in the city that we needed in our film. It is also a politically aware city. While we were writing it, we knew it had to be shot in Kolkata.”

Advertisement

Earlier, Delhi played a key role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Pink‘ to intensify the drama. Meanwhile, Yami Gautam will headline ‘Lost’ with Pankaj Kapoor, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey essaying pivotal roles.

Other than this earlier, Aniruddha shared his experience of working with Rahul, and it seems the director had an amazing time while directing him for the part in ‘Lost’. Aniruddha said, “He is a phenomenal artist, and I don’t think anyone else could have done justice to the role better than him. There was an instant connection with him, and it felt like we were playing the same ‘Raag’ throughout the film. It was a beautiful collaboration, I must say.”

Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee have jointly produced ‘Lost’. The film’s screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta, dialogue by Ritesh Shah, and features a story by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shyamal Sengupta.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Hire Salman Khan’s Personal Bodyguard Shera For The Security On The Big Day? Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube