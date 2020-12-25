Anil Kapoor turned 64 on Thursday, and the actor celebrated his special day on the sets of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Advertisement

Co-star Neetu Kapoor shared a photo on Instagram, of Anil standing in front of a big chocolate cake. Neetu and the film’s other stars — Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli — along with director Raj Mehta, are seen in the image with the birthday boy. Reportedly, the actor’s wife Sunita Kapoor has also joined the celebration in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

“Celebrating the most talented, charismatic and never ageing @anilskapoor’s birthday. Such a pleasure to work with him and the entire crew of #JJJ #jugjuggjeeyo,” Neetu Kapoor captioned the photo on Instagram.

Friends and colleagues wished Anil on social media.

“Happiest Birthday to the other Anil in my life @anilskapoor May we (me included) always be evergreen eternally! Loads of love have a great day from my anil and me,” posted Raveena Tandon along with a photograph clicked with Anil Kapoor and her husband Anil Thadani.

“Wishing my jhakaas friend @AnilKapoor a total dhamal year ahead. Happy birthday” tweeted Madhuri Dixit.

“A perfect friend who motivates u all the time and is the source of dedication and inspiration. Kapoorsaheb wishing u a Happy Birthday and release of #AKvsAK Cheers for twin celebration @AnilKapoor,” wrote Satish Kaushik.

“Happy Birthday sir @AnilKapoor , Stay happy, healthy and blessed always! Love you ‘Arun bhaiya’! #theoriginalmrindia,” shared Aftab Shivdasani.

Must Read: Meme Fest! Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Receives Mixed Responses; Netizens Say, “Tumse Na Ho Payega”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube