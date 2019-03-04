Anil Kapoor Opens Up On The Box Office Success Of Total Dhamaal!

Actor Anil Kapoor, a part of the Hindi film industry for almost four decades, says his mission is to explore more of what he can do and how to improve it.

Anil has shown versatility in the myriad genres, like drama, action, romance, comedy and socio-drama. He has even featured in Hollywood films, including Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Slumdog Millionaire.

Asked if there is anything else he aspires to do, Anil told IANS over e-mail from London: “I aspire to do better, to be better. I believe there is no limit to human potential and that we are all capable of much more than we give ourselves credit for. It is my life’s mission to explore more of what I can do and how I can do it better.”

The 62-year-old is basking in the success of his latest release Total Dhamaal, which has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Anil said it is a great feeling to watch the audience love the comedy film.

“It’s a film we all had a blast working on and it is filled with fun. As long as we are making you laugh, it is a good day. I hope the film continues to rise for the coming days as well,” Anil said.

Total Dhamaal, directed by Inder Kumar, is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise Dhamaal. The second was Double Dhamaal.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. It is jointly produced by Inder Kumar, Ashok Thakeria and Ajay.

