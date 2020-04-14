Anil Kapoor Is Redefining Fitness Goals In His Latest Instagram Picture

Actor Anil Kapoor is 63, but he hardly looks half the age. His workout regime is surely one of the secrets, and the veteran actor has ensured continuing to sweat it out despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Instagram, Anil shared a few pictures that show him working out at home and motivating fans to stay fit.

“You are your own motivation! #StayHomeStayFit #MondayMotivaton #LockdownSpiritsUp,” Anil captioned the post. Anil is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He is an inspiration to many at this age.

He added: “Challenges are what makes life interesting.”

Seeing the images, fans went gaga over Anil’s youthful look.

A user commented: “You are an inspiration to all the generations.”

Another wrote: “Forever young.”

On the film front, Anil will be next seen in Karan Johar’s “Takht“. He is busy preparing himself for the same. Besides Anil, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

