Angad Bedi took to social media to wish his wife Neha Dhupia on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary.

Angad and Neha got married on May 10th 2018 at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi.

Angad Bedi took to social media with a reel showcasing some of their most adorable moments together.

The couple have had two kids since their wedding, Mehr and Guriq for whom Angad Bedi in his caption thanked Neha Dhupia for blessing him. He said funnily, “5 panj saal katt laye Neha Dhupia Naal, kithe hain mera Padma Shri. Thank you for Mehr and Guriq. Waheguru shanti banaye rakhe, I mean Shakti de”

