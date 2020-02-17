Ananya Panday’s Sunday Routine Is Relatable To Every Girl Out There

Ananya Panday is over the moon with her recent victory at the Filmfare 2020 awards, where she was awarded the Best Debut Female award. While the actress is loved for her fashion choices, she has also been lauded for her performances in her recent releases.

And now, Ananya has finally spilled the beans on what a Sunday in her life looks like. So here’s how the Student Of The Year 2 actress spends her Sunday:

* Home spa session: Some essential oils, a nice massage followed by a power nap helps me start my Sunday on the right note. After a week full of running around, this becomes the perfect rejuvenation.

* Grooming and skincare: Throughout the week with constant makeup and getting ready, your skin needs a break and some pampering. Sundays are for DIY skincare and for me it’s all about a sheet mask for the face, gliding for hair removal and a hassle-free foot scrub which conveniently takes care of my grooming needs at home.

* Playing dog mom for the day: When I’m at home, both my dogs are constantly around me vying for attention. So, it’s all about them, from checking on their food to giving them a nice bath and of course playing around, they make it a happy Sunday for me.

* Brunching with my family: The family that brunches together stays together. My cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!