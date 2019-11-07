Ananya Panday Refers Chunky Panday As Tony Stark & We Have No Doubt That She Loves Him 3000

Ananya Panday’s debut film Student Of The Year 2 couldn’t get the desired Box Office numbers but she was appreciated for her performance. Now the gorgeous and young Bollywood actress is all set for the release of her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh before the end of the year.

Ananya has started the promotional drive of the film and recently she shot for Farah Khan’s chat show along with her dad Chunky Panday. Dressed in a yellow outfit, Ananya looked pretty and Chunky also looked cool in t-shirt and glasses.

Ananya who seemed pretty impressed with the style statement of her dad took to Instagram stories and posted his pic. But it was her caption which attracted our eyeballs. Ananya referred Chunky as Tony Stark and wrote, “Shooting w Tony Stark today @chunkypanday”

Well, we have no doubt that Ananya loves her dad 3000. What do you think?

Earlier during a conversation with IANS, Ananya said that it has been her most special year. “I think this has been the most special year of my life. I actually got to live my dream of becoming an actor. That’s what I wanted to do my entire life,” Ananya told IANS.

“I am blessed and lucky. I am grateful that people have liked my performance in my very first film. I hope they continue to like me in the future as well. This is just the beginning of a great, beautiful journey and I am super excited. I feel overwhelmed!,” said Ananya, looking back at her journey so far.

