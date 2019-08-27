Amrita Arora Finally Breaks Silence On Malaika Arora’s Divorce With Arbaaz Khan

Amrita Arora finally breaks her silence on Malaika Arora’s divorce with Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora broke millions of hearts when they announced their divorce in 2017; however, speculations about what led to their marriage crumbling just refuse to die!

And now; in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Arora sisters have spoken about why there is no need for constant speculations around Malaika and Arbaaz’s relationship! Speaking about the same, Amrita said, “Of course, we did try and talk to them. But at the end of it, they were two consulting adults and they deserved their space. I don’t understand why it should change? Relationships aren’t built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He’s like a son to them, he’s family.”

Further speaking about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika said that after a point, the rumour and speculation became so overwhelming, especially about a possible wedding, that they decided to address it, and ‘now everyone can go and live their lives’.

Refuting the assumptions that the duo has a lot in common, the Chhaiyyan Chhaiyyan dancer said that ‘he has his traits and I have mine, and that’s what makes us gel’. She further added that the couple is still getting to know each other and that, “If and when it has to happen, it’ll happen.”

