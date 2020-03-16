Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi Film AB Anni CD Pulled Back From Theaters, Makers To Re-Release Post Coronavirus Pandemic Subsides

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi film “AB Anni CD“, which was released last week, is not running in the theatres anymore due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film will now release later.

The decision was taken after the shutdown of cinema halls in several regions, including Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra.

“We have pushed the release date for our film ‘Ab Anni Cd’ knowingly, what we need to concentrate on is the safety which should be the priority. The response we received till now for the film has been overwhelming and to see that the audience is so supportive to wait for the film. I hope that people are safe and should take all the precautions needed until the time it is all in control.

“This will have to be a collaborative effort by all of us not only the entertainment field but includes every field to be home and stay safe so that we can fight against coronavirus by not spreading it but by ending it,” Akshay Bardapurkar, producer of “AB Aani CD”, said.

Directed by Milind Lele, “AB Aani CD” also features Vikram Gokhale.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!