Amitabh Bachchan & The Film Fraternity Hails P.V. Sindhu For Historical Win

Film fraternity members led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended hearty congratulations to P.V. Sindhu on her historical win at the season finale at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 badminton tournament in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.

She is the first Indian to score the victory. Sindhu defeated title favourite Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women’s singles final.

Film fraternity hails P.V. Sindhu for historical win
Adil Hussain: Big Congratulations to you.. You make us proud.

