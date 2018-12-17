Amitabh Bachchan & The Film Fraternity Hails P.V. Sindhu For Historical Win

Film fraternity members led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended hearty congratulations to P.V. Sindhu on her historical win at the season finale at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 badminton tournament in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.

She is the first Indian to score the victory. Sindhu defeated title favourite Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women’s singles final.

T 3028 – YEEEAAAH !!!

PV SINDHU World Champion at Badminton Championship in China .. so so proud of you .. well done PV .. you have fought your way back to the top .. never gave up .. never ever DO .. !!MADE INDIA IMMENSELY PROUD ..🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2018

Amazing… You make us all proud. Respect @Pvsindhu1 Congratulations and many more years of amazing badminton to you. #PVSindhu

PV Sindhu Scripts History, Becomes 1st Indian To Win BWF World Tour Finals https://t.co/fsu0hI3n6l — Onir (@IamOnir) December 16, 2018

Adil Hussain: Big Congratulations to you.. You make us proud.

GOLD! Sindhu you LEGEND! Sooooo happy🏅🏆🏸🇮🇳 Well played Okuhara and congratulations Gopi Sir👏 #Champion pic.twitter.com/tDcqd1s6PH — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 16, 2018