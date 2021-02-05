Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan turned nostalgic about his film Black completing 16 years of release on Thursday. Big B feels the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was way ahead of its time.

Advertisement

“It has been 16 years…since Debraj Sahai. Black…a movie way ahead of its time. Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone’s heart, including mine. #16YearsOfBlack #RaniMukerji #SanjayLeelaBhansali,” Big B wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the critically acclaimed film Black, Amitabh Bachchan plays Debraj Sahai, teacher of a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally born with visual and hearing impairment. The character of Michelle was played by Rani Mukerji.

Check out the post shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Black below:

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji, who essayed one of the most challenging roles of her life in the film, surprised us yesterday by saying she was initially reluctant to do the role. “At first I was reluctant to do the film when Sanjay offered me the role. Not because I had any doubts about the film or the character as such, because working with Bhansali is a dream for any actor,” Rani recalled.

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead. He is currently shooting for the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay.

Amitabh Bachchan also has upcoming films like the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer Chehre, Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and a yet-untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Even Without Films Amid Pandemic Made An Earning Of 75 Crores; Here’s How

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube