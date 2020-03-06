Amitabh Bachchan’s Message For Angrezi Medium’s Kudi Nu Nachne De Ft. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Others Gives The True ‘Sahenshah’ Vibes

Angrezi Medium‘s special song Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring top actresses from Bollywood including Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday is growing popular and is turning out to be every girl’s anthem.

The song also caught the attention of legendary superstar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The thespian who is quite active on social media shared the song and wrote: “To all the women out there-stay confident, shine & dance cos YOU own the stage!”

He also shared a special message for Irrfan. He wrote, “And all the best Irrfan..you are such a superior artist”

T 3459 – Link: https://t.co/SRdjJwVAWo To all the women out there – stay confident, shine on & dance cause YOU own the stage!#KudiNuNachneDe out now #AngreziMedium @Irrfank #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @MaddockFilms .. and all the best Irfan .. you are such a superior artist — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

As Women’s Day is nearing, Kudi Nu Nachne De makes for a perfect song that celebrates womanhood.

Jio Studios and Prem Vijan present Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium, a Maddock Films production, directed by Homi Adajania, releases on March 13th, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!