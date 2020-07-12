Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: A Sigh Of Relief For Big B Fans!

Last night Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Within few minutes of the Sholay actor breaking the news, Abhishek Bachchan too revealed that he has been tested positive. Ever since fans and friends from all across the globe are pouring in wishes and praying for the father-son duo.

Amitabh and son Abhishek have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

According to the latest development, hospital authorities have revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s health is currently stable. A tweet by ANI stated, “Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. “

Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/2v8I5MMS6V — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The sanitization workers have reached Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa house in Juhu and have already started with the work.

Maharashtra: Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrive at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive and both have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/X3KZ3nziwI — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The veteran actor on his Twitter wrote, “T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !”

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Mahesh Babu, and Sonam Kapoor replied on his tweet wishing for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested negative.

