Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Home Quarantined Stamp On His Hand, Says Proud To Protect Mumbaikars

The coronavirus has bought the world to a practical lockdown. With film and TV shoots coming to a stall, offices being closed, people are locking themselves at home as a self-quarantining measure. These measures are being taken to not just to keep oneself safe but also to not become a potential threat to others. On similar notes, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his social media handle to announce that he has home quarantined himself.

The post is a picture of the stamp used by BMC officials to mark all those who have been advised quarantine. The officials are putting this stamp with the voting ink so that the stamp does not fade away soon.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan caption the stamp with, “T 3473 – Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected..”

T 3473 – Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Well, this is not the first time that Sr. Bachchan has taken it upon himself to spread awareness on the coronavirus and the precautions that need to be taken. He had recently announced that he would be completely isolating himself to prevent any kind of infection due to the virus. He also requested his fans to not father outside his house to meet him as he would not be stepping out to greet them.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and he also has Gulabo Sitabo, Jhund and Chehre ain the pipeline.

