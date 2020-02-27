Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza Lend Their Support To PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk’s New Book ‘Animalkind’

Ingrid Newkirk, who is the founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), has come up with a new book, “Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion”, and she has been receiving a lot of support from the celebrities across the world, including Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan and Dia Mirza.

“Until one has loved an animal, a part of one’s soul remains unawakened,” Big B said.

“This is such a wonderful book,” Dia said.

The book explores research into animal intelligence, feelings, and communication.

Meanwhile, Big B uploaded a collage of ‘then and now’ photos of the two on Instagram and Twitter.

“THEN and NOW .. the wide eyed RANBIR on sets of Ajooba with Shashi ji and me .. and the dominant RANBIR today on sets of BRAHMASTRA with me … 1990 to 2020 !!!! Phew !! Been a while,” Big B wrote.

In the images, Amitabh is seen greeting little Ranbir as he stands beside his late granduncle Shashi Kapoor on the set of the film “Ajooba”. The collage also has a picture of Ranbir and Big B on the set of their upcoming movie “Brahmastra”.

