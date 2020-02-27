A Star Is Born Ft. Charlotte Awbery In London Tube; Performs Lady Gaga’s Shallow At The Ellen Degeneres Show

Remember the singer from the London tunnel going viral on the internet for all the right reasons. Yes, the one who sang Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ from The Star Is Born and is going crazy viral on social media. Her video has reached almost 60 million people and people are loving her. Yes, we are talking about Charlotte Awbery.

Kevin Freshwater, a self-proclaimed “prankster and purveyor of comic content,” took to the streets of London to film a “finish the lyrics” challenge and ends up meeting Charlotte and gives her Shallow to sing. He later puts out the video on Instagram and she goes viral in no time.

Take a look at the video here:

She recently appeared at The Ellen show and performed Shallow and audiences couldn’t stop clapping for her. She revealed that she has been singing for the last 15 years and sings for weddings, restaurants, pubs and bars. Ellen then revealed that from 4k followers she reached 400k followers on Instagram including Ariana Grande because of the video to which Charlotte replied, “I’m absolutely overwhelmed with all of this.”

Awbery also recalled her father’s advice on the show and said, “My dad’s always said to me, just, wherever you are, just always, just sing wherever you are. Never, ever give up.”

