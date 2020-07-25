Amit Sadh says working in an upcoming web series about the Uri surgical strike has been a special experience, and he hopes he has done justice to the role.

Titled “Avrodh: The Siege Within“, the series casts actor Amit in the role of Major Tango. It is an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

“It’s a delight for an artiste to portray a character so iconic and deeply rooted in history. At the same time, it’s about filling in huge shoes, so there is a lot of accountability in being Major Videep and in leading the most talked-about mission by Indian armed forces,” Amit Sadh said.

“I am glad to have got this opportunity and I hope I have been able to do justice to the role. ‘Avrodh‘ has been a very special experience for all us and we can’t wait to gauge the audience reaction,” he added.

“Avrodh: The Siege Within” is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks. It is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book “India’s Most Fearless”.

The show is directed by Raj Acharya. It also features Darshan Kumar, Pavail Gulati, Neeraj Kabi. Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria along side Amit Sadh. The 10-part series will go live on SonyLIV on July 31.

Recently, Amit was seen in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows. The show starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

