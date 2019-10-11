Amidst The Aarey Controversy, Kangana Ranaut Spotted Planting Trees & Saplings

Kangana Ranaut has always been very vocal about issues concerned with the societal well-being, and not only does she talk about bringing about a change, but also pitches in whatever way possible. Few days ago, the actor had donated 42 Lakhs towards Cauvery Calling initiative by Isha Foundation as well. Speaking at a press conference that she held to bring awareness to this initiative, Kangana said that she will donate every year as this is a 12-year project.

Now, it is learned that the money has been used to plant 1 lakh trees. The saplings which will be planted in the Cauvery river basin will help the area revive. This initiative is an action-oriented response to address the issue of dying rivers in the country.

She spoke about the issue with certainty, as something that can be resolved if we all come together. “When I hear things about Amazon being on fire and Aarey trees being cut, I really get panicked but I don’t want everyone to get a panic attack about that. Instead, we should do our bit and donate to plant trees so that we can solve an existing problem,” she said.

Kangana even urged everyone to take part in donating trees, as the situation is not something we can take lightly anymore. “We cannot expect under-privileged people to donate. The people who can donate at least 2 saplings on behalf of them. This will bring a huge change in our environment.”

After making a financial contribution, Kangana, along with volunteers of Isha Foundation, as a part of the Green India Mission, planted seeds and even helped prepare saplings which will be sent to farmers.

