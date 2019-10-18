Amidst Rumored Split Of Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan, Dad Saif Ali Khan Says “I’m Sure Kartik Is A Lovely Guy”

While yesterday came in with a rude shock for fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan after reports of the couple calling their fairytale romance a quits began doing rounds. While it is being speculated that though the couple tried their best to keep up but their professional commitments made them part ways!

And now, daddy cool Saif Ali Khan has opened up about trusting his daughter’s choices and his opinion about her former boyfriend, Kartik Aaryan. In his recent interview, Saif said that Sara usually likes nice people and that makes him feel that Kartik too would be a nice guy!

Speaking about the same in his recent interview to ETimes, Saif has said, “In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I’m sure he’s (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice.”

Romance began budding between the two young actors when they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which a sequel to his 2009 romance drama, Love Aaj Kal featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about his opinion of the sequel Saif said, “Well, you know, I haven’t seen it but it’s decent.”

On the professional front Kartik is currently working with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar for Pati Patni Aur Who, while Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, which is also the remake of David Dhawan’s original which featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

