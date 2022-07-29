Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who found himself embroiled in a controversy after he shared pictures from his n*de photoshoot for a magazine, has posted a new set of pictures on social media dressed in all-white.

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot – fully covered up.

In the images, he is seen wearing a T-shirt, paired with a blazer, pants and sneakers – all white. He completed his look with his hair tied up and a luxurious watch.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for posting his n*de photographs on social media.

The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by one Lalit Tekchandani, under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Previously, a source has shared that Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been offered an action adventure mini-series that will also feature a top Hollywood superstar alongside him.

According to source, the series will be on a global streaming platform and is expected to go on floors later this year if dates work out. The streamer has an A-list Hollywood director.

“There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big budget action adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances. He has shaped pop culture in India and among Indians as we know today through his work and how he leads his life.”

“So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood,” informs a source.

