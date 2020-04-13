Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Calls Her ‘Little Pudding’ & We Can’t Disagree

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the entire country has been in lockdown for around 20 days. Now as per the latest reports, the house-arrest is going to extend further till 30th of April. While everybody is practicing social distancing, Bollywood celebs are learning new skills and doing daily household chores in the absence of their house helps. From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, celebs are flaunting their cooking skills and some are even posting videos doing dishes and cleaning the house.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a super adorable picture of Alia in the story. In the Black and White picture, the Gully Boy actress can be seen flashing her charming smile while cooking something in the kitchen. In the caption, Shaheen revealed that Alia is making pudding. She wrote: ‘Little pudding making pudding’

Check out her super adorable picture here:

Isn’t she looking super cute here? Not just this, but Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen have been indulging in baking quite a lot during this quarantine. A few days ago, Alia also shared pictures of them baking together. While Shaheen baked a chocolate cake, Alia tried her hands at baking a paleo Banana bread.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in director Ayan Mukherjee’s magnum opus Brahmastra opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and is also a part of Bahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiyawadi.

