Alia Bhatt’s Sister Shaheen Bhatt Pens Her Battle With Depression In A Book!

Shaheen Bhatt has put pieces from her diary out there for everyone on read in her new book, I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier. In the book, Shaheen has chronicled her fight with depresssion, which she refers to as ‘the feeling’, since the age of 11.

“I have been keeping a diary ever since. It was my catharsis. It was the only way I could make sense of things, and put them in perspective.” Shaheen recalled. 17 years later, she visited those entries again for her book.

Talking about the book, she says, “Writing this book was like reliving it all over again. And going back can be extremely traumatic. But as my father (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt) always told me, ‘the deepest truth is found close to the deepest wound’. Recalling all of that, sent me into another depressive spiral, but I now have better knowledge about myself. You are forced to analyse it all. And how do I come back? Like each time, I struggle, push and fight.”

About her family she says, “I am lucky to have the most supportive and encouraging family in the world… my parents, my sisters and brother. Honestly, my sisters are more excited about it than me. Alia is treating it like it’s her own work.”

Right now, all she wants is that people read her book, and know that they are not alone. “Even if one person feels like they are not alone after reading it, or understands what a loved one is going through, then it’s all worth it.”