Alia Bhatt – The Youngest Actor In The Top 10 Influential Indians!

According to a research by YouGov’s Influencer Index 2018, actor Alia Bhatt is amongst the Top 10 influential celebrities in India.

The overall influencer index is an average of awareness, likability, trust and individual sector influence score. The top 10 list includes Bollywood stars and cricketers. While Amitabh Bachchan is on the first spot, Padman actor Akshay Kumar is at No.5.

Alia Bhatt, who had a fantastic year with the success of Raazi, is on No.9. While Deepika Padukone is on No.2. Alia is the 2nd actress apart from her on the list followed by Priyanka Chopra.

Alia is the youngest on the list that also includes cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Alia started her career with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and ever since there is no looking back for the actress.

With the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Alia has three big releases in the coming year.