Alia Bhatt Allots Her Dates To SS Rajamouli’s RRR After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah Gets Shelved

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s dream to work with Bollywood hunk Salman Khan and veteran Sanjay Leela Bhansali nearly came true till early this week, but following some dispute between the superstar and the director, the latter’s dream project, Inshallah, got shelved.

It’s not less than a heartbreak for the young actress, as per numerous reports, Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan at the same time when Bhansali offered her Inshallah, but the Highway actress chose to ignore the Aamir starrer and opted for Inshallah.

Now as per the latest report from greatandhra.com, Alia has allotted her dates to Baahubali maker S.S Rajamouli for her Telugu debut RRR which (dates) were supposedly for Inshallah.

The actress who has multiple projects in her hands was finding it a bit difficult to adjust her dates especially for RRR, but now that Inshallah is out of her project list she can devote her much needed time for the Telugu venture.

Talking about RRR, the film stars South stars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in lead.

The film also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a major role.

The film is being made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores, and will hit big screens on 30th July 2020.

Apart from RRR, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the pipeline.

