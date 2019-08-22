Alia Bhatt REVEALS How She Manages To Stay Away From The Controversies

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has been in the news for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s her films or dating life, the actress has always managed to grab headlines.

When it comes to controversies, Bhatt has always dealt them by calm reactions or no reaction at all. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia Bhatt was asked how she managed to maintain a cordial relationship with people in the industry and stay clear of the controversies.

The Gully Boy actress said, “Because I think that if you have any negativity within you, it will kind of really come up there. Sometimes, there could be a strain, a rumour or something that kind of can be created into something. But if it doesn’t really exist, then that rumour will never stay on for too long.”

Bhatt further added that she never had any negative thoughts towards anyone and everybody out there has always been supportive. She also said that she doesn’t have anything against anyone unless someone tries to personally target her or her family. But she has mostly been with people who were warm and inspiring to her.

The actress also said, “I remember I used to ask Karan (Johar; filmmaker) when I was not even an actor ‘Why is everybody being so nice to me? I feel so blessed that everyone is so warm’. It’s always been that way.”

