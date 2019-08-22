Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Have A ‘Big Fat Bollywood’ Beach Wedding SOON?

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Bangkok for Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, directed by his father David Dhawan. And amid everything, there have been continuous rumours about Varun’s anticipated marriage with her childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal.

There were rumours of the couple getting married by the end of this year but because of Varun’s tight schedule, they have postponed the wedding for now. Both the families have been in talks about the wedding for a long time now.

According to new reports, the couple is all set to have a grand Bollywood style wedding in either Bali or Phuket, which is said to be a Punjabi beach wedding. A source revealed to TNN that the families are planning for an International destination wedding and said, “Once they pin the location, the families will soon start working on the logistics for the 2020 wedding.”

Time and again Varun keeps posting about his work as well as personal life on social media. And a few days ago, he shared the first glimpse of his brother’s daughter on Instagram and wrote, “Manager-u have a free day Varun let’s finish the meeting? Varun- I’m very busy ishita. LOML- love of my life.”

How cute, isn’t?

We can’t wait for these two lovebirds to tie the knot ASAP!

