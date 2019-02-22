Ali Zafar Reacts To A Fan’s Wish Of Him Playing Kishore Kumar In A Biopic

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar says he cannot feature as legendary playback singer-actor Kishore Kumar in a prospective biopic as he feels he cannot match up to the late genius’ talent.

On Thursday, a social media user tweeted to Ali, while actor Ayushmann Khurrana has hinted on a show that he would love to play Kishore Kumar, he feels Ali should star as the singer-actor.

Ali replied: “I don’t think I can match to his genius. But thank you for the love. Always.”

Yaar I don’t think I can match to his genius. But thank you for the love. Always ❤️🙏 https://t.co/L9Gy0qjR74 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 21, 2019

The Teefa In Trouble actor then shared a link of a song titled ‘Pyar baant te chalo’ from the 1965 film Hum Sab Ustad Hain.

“Dear Kishore Kumar. You are needed now more than ever… A tribute to the great Kishore Kumar,” he captioned the video.

Ali made his debut in Indian cinema in 2010 with Tere Bin Laden. He was later seen in Bollywood films like Luv Ka The End, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Chashme Baddoor, Total Siyapaa, Kill Dil and Dear Zindagi.

Film associations in India have banned collaborations with Pakistani talent, in the wake of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!