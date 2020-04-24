Ali Fazal REVEALS He Was ‘Sh*t Scared’ & Without Ring While Proposing Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to get married in April, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus lockdown. Unlike other couples who are spending quality time together amid the lockdown, Ali and Richa are living far away from each other despite being in the same city. Recently, during an interview, Ali finally revealed how he proposed to his ladylove Richa.

In a recent interview, Ali Fazal got candid about how he proposed to his girlfriend. He revealed that it all happened quite randomly and nothing was planned. He shared that he did not even have a ring when he proposed Richa. Ali felt that it was the right time with the perfect spot and he took the chance.

In an interview with Zoom, Ali opened up about what happened when he was going to propose to Richa, he stated – “It happened so randomly. Honestly, I didn’t even have a ring. I just thought it was the right moment, it is the best place on the planet and I thought I don’t want to miss this chance.”

Ali added: “I was so s**t scared, even though we had discussed it before. Ali also said that no matter how close a couple is, the moment is always scary, and added, “The girl might say “Sorry yaar… Ek minute rakhna zara”.

Rumours of Ali and Richa’s relationship started when they were shooting for the movie Fukrey. The couple made their relationship public when Richa accompanied Ali on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

