Ali Abbas Zafar To Collaborate With Saif Ali Khan For A Social Thriller!

With back-to-back mighty hits like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has become one of the most sought after directors in the industry. Marking the third collaboration with Salman Khan, Ali is all geared up for Bharat, next month. After acing the game of commercial potboilers, it seems like the director is looking forward to exploring the new space of entertainment. The latest reports suggest that Ali is all set to collaborate with Sacred Games fame, Saif Ali Khan, for a web series.

It is learnt that the actor has agreed for the project, which will air on Amazon Prime. Touted to be a social thriller, the series is expected to take off by the end of this year and demands transformation in the looks from Khan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Sacred Games Season 2 and upcoming comedy film, Jawaani Jaaneman.

Recently, Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment has come on board as co-producer for the family comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, which is being backed by Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

“With the movie going on floors in June, it will be an interesting journey,” Jackky said. Pooja Entertainment has stepped into its 25th year.

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Jawaani Jaaneman will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. It is a coming-of-age film and a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life.

